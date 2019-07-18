{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Wednesday, July 17

Warrant Service

At 6:53 a.m. on California Avenue, the California Highway Patrol served a North Bend Police Department warrant for Chason G. Pope, 28, from Brookings for burglary 1 and theft 1.

Narcotics Investigation

At 8:39 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, drugs were found at The Mill Casino-Hotel. A subject will be referred to the district attorney. The subject was also trespassed from The Mill Casino-Hotel for 30 days.

Information

At 8:55 a.m. on California Avenue, the department received information regarding a deceased wanted subject.

Recovered Stolen Vehicle

At 8:55 a.m. on California Avenue, Oregon State Police recovered a stolen motorcycle without plates, which were entered as “stolen” into the system.

Welfare Check

At 10:39 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a caller requested a welfare check on an intoxicated male. An officer responded and the subject is fine.

Fraud

At 4:56 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 call came in reporting a male subject attempting to cash a stolen check. Officers responded and a male and female were detained. The female was wanted out of several agencies. Both subjects were transferred to the Coos County Jail.

