NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, June 18
Arrest
At 12:40 a.m. on Ohio Street, Steven Emery, 31, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on original charge of assault 4. His bail was set at $10,000.
Theft
At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that someone stole a concrete saw from the back of a truck the night before.
Disorderly Conduct
At 8:44 a.m. on Newmark Street and Tremont Avenue, a 911 report came in of a barefoot female walking in traffic. An officer contacted her at Boynton Park and warned her to stay out of the street.
Accident
At 11:51 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a semi hit a stop sign in the Walgreens parking lot and did not stop.