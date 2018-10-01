COQUILLE POLICE
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 12:24 a.m. on Highway 42, Anthony Jordan, 25, was arrested for a DUII, which resulted in an accident. He was also charged for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane. Jordan was transported to Coos County Jail.
COOS BAY POLICE
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1:25 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Elizabeth Cihak, 35, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for Theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1:35 p.m. on Thompson Road, Jesse Slossen, 62, was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 1:56 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Wendy Covey, 32, was arrested on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for possession of methamphetamine. Covey was cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 4:37 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Dylan Fritts, 24, was arrested after shoplifting from Walmart, charged with theft 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 5:11 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Stephanie Tichnell, 28, was arrested after shoplifting from Walmart and charged for criminal trespass and theft 3. She was cited in lieu of custody.
Theft
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 3:02 p.m. on North Wasson Street, it was reported that there was a theft from a boat.
Overdose
On Saturday, Sept. 29 at 6:13 a.m. on North Wasson Street, an overdose was reported.
Dispute
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 3:18 on Newmark Avenue, it was reported that they heard a group of people fighting in the woods behind Walmart.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 12:22 p.m. on 12th and Everett Street, Vanessa Johnson, 34, of North Bend was arrested on probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.
Threats
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 12:44 a.m. on Highway Street, it was reported that a neighbor threatened them with a shovel and then went back into their residence. Officer advised no one wanted to be a victim. It is unknown if there was a crime at this time and advised the one who reported to call back if the subject comes back out and causes problems.
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 11:55 a.m. on Meade Street, threats were reported being sent via text. An officer contacted the reporter, who did not want to pursue the case. The officer provided information regarding a restraining order.
Suicidal Subject
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6:59 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a call came in about a suicidal subject on the bridge who was about to jump. Officers contacted the subject and them to Bay Area Hospital on a voluntary hold.
Theft
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6:33 p.m. on Virginia Avenue at the Safeway in North Bend, it was reported that a woman walked out of the store with several items she did not pay for and got into a brown hatchback parked by the Veteran’s Affairs office before leaving.
Accident
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 11:27 a.m. on Harrison Street, an accident was reported after a vehicle’s knocked off another vehicle’s mirror while it was parked.
Criminal Trespass
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 6:45 a.m. on Oak Street and California Avenue, multiple calls came in about a man in the area yelling for help. Officers responded and found the subject with a medical issue and had medical respond. The man was also warned for possible trespass due to proximity for previous trespass. The subject left the area on foot.
Driving Complaint
On Sunday, Sept. 30 at 2:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a male transient was riding a bike into traffic, weaving in and out of cars like they were not there.