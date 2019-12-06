NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, December 5
Traffic Stop
At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
At 3:13 p.m. on Chester Street and Newmark Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.
Welfare Check
At 10:55 a.m. on State Street, officers responded to residence for a welfare check but the subject was currently in the hospital.
Indecent Exposure
At 7:17 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, indecent exposure occurred.