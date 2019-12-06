{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Thursday, December 5

Traffic Stop

At 7:52 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

At 3:13 p.m. on Chester Street and Newmark Street, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Welfare Check

At 10:55 a.m. on State Street, officers responded to residence for a welfare check but the subject was currently in the hospital.

Indecent Exposure

At 7:17 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, indecent exposure occurred.

Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0