NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Thursday, July 25

Abandoned Vehicle

At 8:58 a.m. on Lewis Street and Sherman Avenue, a vehicle parked at location for over a month without being moved to be tagged for tow.

Disturbance

At 4:34 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report came in of a child screaming from inside a house. Officer responded and checked the child. It was not as reported.

Criminal Trespass

At 5:35 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, mall security reported a male subject trespassing. Officers contacted the subject at Safeway and arrested Ted Gilbert Buseman, 42, of North Bend. He was charged with criminal trespass 2 and cited in lieu of custody.

