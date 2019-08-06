NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, Aug. 5
Theft
At 12:27 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, Mark Dixon, 31, was cited and released for theft 3 and criminal trespass 1.
At 10:08 a.m. on Wall Street, theft of cash was reported.
At 10:39 a.m. on Lombard Street, theft of mail was report.
Welfare Check
At 7:28 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report came in of a male subject sleeping on someone’s lawn. Officers responded and the subject was fine. He was given courtesy transportation back home.
Accident
At 3:36 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 call came in to report an accident involving a vehicle versus a tanker truck. The vehicle, a 1992 Toyota, was being driven by a 55-year-old North Bend resident and towed by North Bend Towing. The 2012 Kenworth Tanker was being driven by 65-year-old from Eugene.