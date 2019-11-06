NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Suspicious Vehicle
At 7:02 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a suspicious vehicle was reported parking in front of a rental property. An officer responded, checked the vehicle, and contacted the owner who agreed to move it.
Welfare Check
At 7:52 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, multiple callers requested a welfare check on a female walking on the bridge. Officers contacted the woman who advised she is okay. A courtesy ride home was provided.
Animal Lost/Found
At 12:47 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, an officer attempted to return a dog to its house. Negative contact.
Accident
At 2:35 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, the North Bend Fire Department reported a motor vehicle accident in front of the fire station due to a possible medical issue. The driver was an 86-year-old from Lakeside driving a 2007 Dodge Caravan. Vanpro Towing responded. The second vehicle was driven by a 69-year-old from Eastside in a silver Ford Escape.
Recovered Stolen Vehicle
At 4:14 p.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, an officer observed suspicious males near a vehicle at location. The subjects left the area and the vehicle returned as stolen. The owner responded and recovered the vehicle.