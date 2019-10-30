{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Traffic Stop

At 7:15 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Michigan Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0