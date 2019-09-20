NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, Sept. 19
Fraud
At 8:22 a.m. on North Bay Road, report of a check fraud was called in to Banner Bank. North Bend Police are waiting on report from bank.
Shoplifter
At 9:58 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report came in of a shoplifter, though they didn’t want to charge for the theft. They did want them trespassed though. The officer contacted the suspect and issued a permanent trespass.
Public Assist
At 10:29 a.m. on Broadway Court, a report came in of concern about a vape pen she found at her child’s father’s home. She was informed that no crime occurred and to follow up with DHS if she had more concerns.
Welfare Check
At 11:15 a.m. on Meade Avenue, a caller from the North Bend School District reported a Toyota with their passenger door open for an hour or so. An officer checked the occupant, who was just napping.
Threats
At 3:06 p.m. on Union Avenue, it was reported that her neighbor threatened her. Dispatch told her to report if he pursues her again.