NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, June 22
Speed racing
At 2:55 a.m. following a traffic stop at Broadway Avenue and State Street, a driver was warned for violating the basic rule, speed racing and failure to comply.
Criminal trespassing
At 4:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported at Cessna Circle.
Welfare check
At 7:10 a.m. a request came in from the 1200 block of Winsor Avenue for assistance with husband who has dementia. Officers and medical personnel responded, assistance rendered.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
At 8:06 a.m., a report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was taken in the 1200 block of Scott Lane.
House fire
At 11:20 a.m., a report of a house fire in the 1700 block of Garfield Street was received. Handled.
Animal complaint
At 12:29 p.m., an animal complaint was received in the 1600 block of Virginia Avenue. The report indicated a pit bull was in distress in a vehicle with the windows hardly rolled down. Officer responded, advised all windows are down several inches with several other precautions taken by dog's owners, dog is not in distress, just active. Handled.
Intoxicated subject
At 1:18 p.m., report received of an intoxicated subject who had reportedly been wandering with an open container downtown since morning. Officers contacted him, no longer has container, was warned for city ordinance violation. Handled.
Speed racing
At 1:56 p.m. following a traffic stop at Sherman and California avenues, a driver was warned for speed racing.
Speeding
At 2:14 p.m. following a traffic stop at Lakshore Drive and Stillwater Drive, a 42-year-old Coos Bay man was cited for violating the basic rule for driving 50 mph in a 25 mph zone. Also warned for careless driving.
Intoxicated woman
At 3:37 p.m., a report was taken of an intoxicated woman yelling at passing traffic in the 1500 block of Newmark. Officer contacted subject, assisted with courtesy transport.
Misuse of 911
At 8:39 p.m., a 911 hang-up call was received from the 3500 block of Ash Street. Officers responded, were advised the subject was upset with someone in the residence. He was warned for misuse of 911.
Disorderly conduct
At 10:34 p.m., a report was taken regarding loud music coming from a residence in the 2000 block of State Street. Officers responded, subject warned for disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer and multiple code violations.
Assist outside agency
At 11:04 p.m., officers assisted an outside agency in the 2300 block of Tremont Avenue with a traffic stop. One person in custody, charged with DUII.