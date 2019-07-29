NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Friday, July 26
Criminal Trespass
At 8:51 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, the Mill Casino-Hotel security reported a trespassed subject. The subject, Mark Dixon, 31, of North Bend was cited in lieu of custody.
Suspicious Subject
At 2:43 p.m. on O’Connell Street, it was reported that a female was urinating in the bushes. Officers contacted the female who said she was waiting for her mom who works there.
At 3:55 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Marion and Broadway, 911 reports came in of a disorderly conduct female stepping into traffic waving down vehicles. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Saturday, July 27
Arrest
At 3:19 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, Brandy Pembroke, 45, was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Coos Bay Police warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine. The bail was set at $25,000 and an additional charge made for probation violation. She was warned for criminal trespass and also referred for possession of a controlled substance.
At 3 p.m. on Cedar Street and Newmark Street, Benedict Mendonca, 42, was arrested for prior harassment report and transported to Coos County Jail.
At 3:48 p.m. on California Avenue, Annamarie Newell, 32, was arrested by Grants Pass Public Safety on a North Bend Police Department warrant for possession of meth.
Animal Complaint
At 8:43 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a 911 report came in of a dog defecating on his yard. Caller was warned for misuse of 911 and advised to call back on a business line. The other party reported that the man shoved him while he was walking his dog. Officers contacted both parties.
Assist Public
At 3:10 p.m. on Marion Avenue, it was reported that a male client threatened a female client. And officer responded and the male was transported to Bay Area Hospital voluntarily.
Sunday, July 28
Minor Possession of Liquor
At 12:08 a.m. on Tremont Avenue and Newmark Street, minors were both referred for minor in possession of alcohol and warned for failure to maintain lane and open container.
Arrest
At 12:59 a.m. on Meade Avenue, Jonathan Pecue, 31, was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation.