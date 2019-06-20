NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, June 19
Criminal Trespass
At 8:19 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a 911 call came in of a man transient attempting to enter someone’s residents. Officers checked the area and later located the suspect and advised him of trespass.
Suspicious Subject
At 10:28 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Union Avenue, a report came in of a subject walking through their construction zone and advised him not to do that.
Theft
At 10:37 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, theft of food was reported and the subject was cited in lieu of custody. Dixon Mark, 31, was cited for theft and also reminded of his permanent trespass from Ashworth’s.