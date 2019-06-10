{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday, June 8

Welfare Check

At 6:55 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a welfare check was requested but the subject was reportedly fine and trying to watch whales.

Mental Subject

At 11:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject who was asked to leave was back wandering on the property. An officer responded and contacted him while Coos Health and Wellness responded. The subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation.

Arrest

At 1:29 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant on James Fitzpatrick, 44, from North Bend and charged him with possession of meth.

