NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, June 8
Welfare Check
At 6:55 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a welfare check was requested but the subject was reportedly fine and trying to watch whales.
Mental Subject
At 11:30 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject who was asked to leave was back wandering on the property. An officer responded and contacted him while Coos Health and Wellness responded. The subject was transported to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation.
Arrest
At 1:29 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant on James Fitzpatrick, 44, from North Bend and charged him with possession of meth.