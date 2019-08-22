NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Suspicious Conditions
At 8:11 a.m. on Meade Avenue, an open door was reported at a residence. An officer checked and the house was clear. The door was made secure.
At 3:06 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a subject was disoriented and slumped over at location. An officer responded and the subject refused medical and left on foot.
Criminal Trespass
At 2:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was in the bushes and a business requested that an officer trespass him.
At 5:35 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a complaint was made of two males in the bushes at location. Officers responded and the subjects fled.
Disturbance
At 3:30 p.m. on State Street, caller reported physical dispute with family at location. An officer responded and advised not as reported.