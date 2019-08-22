{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Aug. 21

Suspicious Conditions

At 8:11 a.m. on Meade Avenue, an open door was reported at a residence. An officer checked and the house was clear. The door was made secure.

At 3:06 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a subject was disoriented and slumped over at location. An officer responded and the subject refused medical and left on foot.

Criminal Trespass

At 2:37 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a subject was in the bushes and a business requested that an officer trespass him.

At 5:35 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a complaint was made of two males in the bushes at location. Officers responded and the subjects fled.

Disturbance

At 3:30 p.m. on State Street, caller reported physical dispute with family at location. An officer responded and advised not as reported.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags