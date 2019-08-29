{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Aug. 28

Suspicious Suspect

At 10:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a suspicious female at location was reported. The caller wanted her contacted and trespassed. An officer contacted her and she was permanently trespassed.

Criminal Mischief

At 10:51 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, it was reported that someone keyed a woman’s car.

Mental Subject

At 11:15 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that someone poured something into a man’s gas tank. It was not as reported as the caller was having mental health issues.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Arrest

At 1:43 p.m. in John Topits Park, North Bend Police served a warrant from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for David Dials, 41, of Coos Bay for the original charge of possession of meth. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Found Property

At 2:03 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a syringe was found.

Criminal Trespass

At 4:31 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping in the bushes. The subject was warned for trespass.

Suspicious Conditions

At 4:56 p.m. on 17th Street and Broadway Avenue, a 911 call came in reporting a drug deal. The officer was unable to locate the subject on the bike.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags