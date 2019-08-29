NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Suspicious Suspect
At 10:49 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a suspicious female at location was reported. The caller wanted her contacted and trespassed. An officer contacted her and she was permanently trespassed.
Criminal Mischief
At 10:51 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, it was reported that someone keyed a woman’s car.
Mental Subject
At 11:15 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that someone poured something into a man’s gas tank. It was not as reported as the caller was having mental health issues.
Arrest
At 1:43 p.m. in John Topits Park, North Bend Police served a warrant from the Coos County Sheriff’s Office for David Dials, 41, of Coos Bay for the original charge of possession of meth. The subject was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Found Property
At 2:03 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a syringe was found.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:31 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was sleeping in the bushes. The subject was warned for trespass.
Suspicious Conditions
At 4:56 p.m. on 17th Street and Broadway Avenue, a 911 call came in reporting a drug deal. The officer was unable to locate the subject on the bike.