NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Stalking
At 7:27 a.m. on Fir Street, someone called about her ex stalking her. She reported that he showed up in town after being in Alaska for years, has been driving by her house, calling her after she blocked him several times, and showing up at her daughter’s work. The department is going to contact the suspect and let him know about the report and also tell him he is trespassed from the North Bend Swimming Pool and isn’t allowed at the children’s school.
Suspicious Subject
At 7:33 a.m. on Union Avenue, a 911 call came in requesting an officer to respond to transient sleeping in front of fence but on the sidewalk. The officer contacted the subject and did a welfare check, but there was no emergency.