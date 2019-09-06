NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Arrest
At 7:40 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served two North Bend Police warrants on Michael Justin Gray, 29, of Coos Bay for the original charge of possession of meth.
At 1:55 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos County Sheriff’s Office served two North Bend Police warrants on Leannette Desiray Simones on the original charge of possession of meth.
At 2:38 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos County Sheriff’s Office service a North Bend Police warrant to Ellen Sasha Dolan, 27, for the original charge of possession of meth and possession of heroin.
Mental Subject
At 10:06 a.m. on California Avenue and Hamilton Avenue, officers were requested to assist a subject in distress. The subject refused medical. A butterfly knife was seized.
Suspicious Subject
At 3:52 p.m. on Sherman Avenue and Union Avenue, it was reported that a female was dancing on U.S. Highway 101 in traffic. An officer responded and was unable to locate. The caller told officer that the subject may have gone back onto the trails.