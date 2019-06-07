NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, June 6
Runaway juvenile
At 5:59 p.m. on Pine Street, an officer located a juvenile who had run away and returned them to their mother.
Traffic
At 11:17 p.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a driver was issued a citation for careless driving and warned for reckless driving, reckless endangering, exhibition of speed and failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 11:48 p.m. on Newmark Street and Liberty Street, a driver was warned for failure to maintain lane, failure to signal 100 feet prior to lane change and failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 11:51 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and California Avenue, a driver was warned for unsignaled left turn and defective lighting.