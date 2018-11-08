COOS BAY POLICE
Arrest
On Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 3:34 a.m. on Newmark Avenue, Cortny Libbett, 34, was arrested for disorderly conduct and probation violation at the Empire 7-Eleven. Libbett was transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 4:13 p.m. on Edwards Avenue, Scott Denardo, 43, was arrested for theft of package, theft 3 and probation violation. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
COQUILLE POLICE
Burglary
On Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 12:25 a.m. on Laurel Street, Coquille Police responded to a burglary.
At Risk
On Wednesday, Nov. 7 at 12:08 p.m. on Baxter, a confused elderly female was reported.