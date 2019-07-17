NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, July 16
Animal at Large
At 7:40 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a report came in of a small dog wandering into the road by Rite Aid. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Disturbance
At 10:24 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report came in of a male chasing a female. Officers contacted them and it was a verbal argument only.
Recovered Stolen Property
At 3:31 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, Cricket Wireless reported a stolen phone was turned into them. An officer picked up the property and brought it to the station for safe keeping while he attempted to locate the owner.
Driving Complaint
At 3:51 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a report came in of a possible intoxicated driver in a black Nissan with Washington plates. An officer contacted the driver who said they were tired, not intoxicated. He was warned for failure to maintain lane.
Assault
At 5:59 p.m. on Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue, a 911 report came in of two males fighting on the corner. Officers responded and were told that one male charged the other on a bike and the subject punched him. No charges were pressed. The male transient was warned of his trespass from the Pony Village Mall properties.
Suspicious Subject
At 6:36 p.m. on Marion Avenue, a report came in of two subjects outside the Veterans Affairs clinic looking into the windows. Officers responded and spoke with the subjects, who advised they were just resting in the area. No crime committed.