NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Aug. 26
Theft
At 7:25 a.m. on Chappell Parkway, it was reported that worksite items were stolen.
At 1:41 p.m. on Vermont Avenue, it was reported that a wallet was stolen from the office in the last 15 minutes. A female suspect left on foot. Officers and Oregon State Police troop searched surrounding areas.
Parking Complaint
At 7:51 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a complaint was made of a vehicle parked blocking entrance to the lumber yard.
Suspicious Subject
At 9:32 a.m. on Oak Street, the North Bend Parks Department requested an officer assist in getting a male and female to leave the bathroom. An officer responded and contacted the two subjects and warned them not to do inappropriate things in the bathroom or to camp there. The subjects agreed to leave.
Mental Subject
At 11:35 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, it was reported that a male subject with a metal rod was hitting signs and screaming. An officer responded and checked the area.
Disorderly Conduct
At 1:55 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a 911 call reported a male transient yelling at employee from the drive through. Officers responded and located subject and spoke with the employee. The subject agreed to move on.