NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Oct. 14

Theft

At 10:39 a.m. on Simpson Avenue, a theft of bike and bag of cans was reported.

Minor in Possession

At 10:55 a.m. on 16th Street, students will be referred for minor in possession. Tobacco products were seized and students were suspended for three days and also from the football team.

Arrest

At 11:42 a.m. on Johnson Street, it was reported that subject on a bike was trespassing at the neighbor’s house. Officers contacted the neighbor who wished to pursue charges. Officers located the subject and their parole officer notified. Danny O’Dell, 29, of Coos Bay was charged with criminal trespass and transported to the Coos County Jail.

