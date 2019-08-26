NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Aug. 25
Criminal Mischief
At 7:40 a.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, a citizen reported that someone broke the lights at the base of a statue in Grant Circle. Officer responded and confirmed all four lights are broken. It is unknown if there is an electrical hazard. A message was left for the off-duty Parks Department employee officers. The area was coned off.
At 11:15 a.m. on Newmark Street, a 911 caller reported seeing a suspect destroy his mailbox earlier that day while walking in Coos Bay. The suspect was reported to be last seen walking into the woods on Wallace Street. Officers responded but were unable to locate the suspect.
Burglary
At 10:16 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, an employee of Evergreen Court reported a break-in to Baycrest Village. Officers responded and cleared the building. A report was taken and information sent to patrol for patrol checks.
Theft
At 2:30 p.m. on 16th Street, theft from a utility trailer was reported.
Arrest
At 4:55 p.m. on Newmark Avenue, an off-duty North Bend Police officer observed a wanted subject at Walmart. The North Bend Police Department responded and located the suspect. Christopher Allen Edwards, 27, of Coos Bay was arrested on a warrant charging possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamines.