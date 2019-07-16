NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, July 15
Code Violation
At 9:57 a.m. on Marion Avenue and Virginia Avenue, an officer handed out copies of the city’s parking violation for RV/motor homes on the street and advised people to move them.
Person Stop
At 12:04 p.m. on Marion Avenue and North Bend Towing, subjects were observed loitering in the alley near North Bend Towing. Subjects agreed to move on.
Criminal Trespass
At 12:04 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Area Glass requested transients in front of business be asked to leave and authorized trespass. Officers responded and contacted two male subjects and issued both permanent trespass. One subject was warned for drinking in public.
At 1:50 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, report of subjects that had been previously trespassed were back on property. Officers responded and transients were already off the property when they arrived. They were advised that if they returned, they will go to jail.
At 3:49 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, Ashworth’s reported a female who won’t leave when asked and requested she be trespassed. Officers responded and the female was issued a permanent trespass and left on foot.
At 6:46 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a female was permanently trespassed from business after being disorderly. She was also permanently trespassed from Tiny’s Tavern.
Arrest
At 12:54 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Safeway employee followed a shoplifter leaving on foot. An officer stopped the subject outside, who was identified as Jordan Michael Edwards, 24, of Coos Bay. Edwards was charged with theft 3 and transported to Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:28 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, there was a report of a female subject in front of a business screaming and yelling. An officer responded and the subject left prior to his arrival. The employee will check with her boss to see if they want her trespassed.