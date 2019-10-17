NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Suspicious Subject
At 7 a.m. on State Street, it was reported that a subject was next to the house talking. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate.
Criminal Trespass
You have free articles remaining.
At 9:16 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a transient was digging through their dumpster and wanted them trespassed. Officers made contact and reminded suspect of his permanent trespass from that area.
At 9:36 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Coos Bay Police Department relayed that a person was walking on the railroad tracks. An officer made contact and advised of trespass from the railroad tracks.
Arrest
At 11:46 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police Department warrant for John Robert Bowen, 64, of North Bend for the original charge of assault in the fourth degree and harassment.
At 6:37 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend warrant for Desiray Leannette Simines, 30, on a charge of possession of meth.