COOS BAY POLICE
Sunday, April 21
Driving While Suspended
At 1:04 a.m. at Burger King, a citation was issued to a driver for driving while suspended and uninsured.
Arrests
At 1:29 a.m. at Three Rivers Casino, Antonio Alamillamejia was arrested and charged with criminal trespass 2. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 12:08 p.m. on North Baxter Street in Coquille, deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department arrested Darren Leroy Williams on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant.
At 7:17 p.m. on North Baxter Street in Coquille, Myrtle Point Police arrested Nicholas Richard Hartje on two Coos Bay Police warrants.
At 10:02 p.m. on Anderson Avenue and 7th Street, Patrick Favro Lamaide was arrested and charged with probation violation and on two North Bend Police Department warrants. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Person stop
At 2:01 p.m. at Walmart, a woman was stopped while she attempted to take a shopping cart but an officer advised her to return it.
Theft
At 3 p.m., a call was made from Bay Area Hospital, it was reported that items had been stolen from a vehicle while it had been out in the county. The information was passed on to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminal Trespass
At 6:53 p.m. at Bay Area Hospital, hospital security asked for a subject to leave the property.
Monday, April 22
Illegal Camping
At 5:20 a.m. at Burger King, it was reported that a subject was sleeping in front of the business and asked to move along.
Counterfeit Money
At 5:21 a.m. at Astro Gas, a $10 counterfeit bill was reported and seized by an officer.
Dispute
At 6:33 a.m. at Bay Area Athletic Club, there was a dispute between a male and female in the parking lot.
Criminal Mischief
At 8:02 a.m. at Hot Stuff Car Wash, criminal mischief was done to a hose and two subjects were trespassed from the property.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:40 a.m. on 1st Street and Hall Avenue, it was reported that a male subject jumped into traffic.
At 3:45 p.m. on Highway 101, it was reported of a man yelling at people passing by and walking in the roadway.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:29 a.m. at Walmart, a CD with music left on in a vehicle in a parking lot was reported.