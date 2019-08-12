COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Aug. 5
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:35 a.m. on West 4th Street, a man was standing outside yelling.
At 1:10 p.m. on North Birch and West 2nd, an intoxicated person was walking down the street yelling.
Disturbance
At 1:17 p.m. on Highway 42 South, there was a disturbance at the park restrooms.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Elderly Abuse
At 2:30 p.m. on East 3rd Street, elderly abuse was reported.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Deceased Animal
At 2:23 a.m. on Highway 42 and Dillard Drive, a deceased animal was reported.
Illegal Camping
At 10:42 a.m. on GP Lot, a patrol check led to Michael Wellard and Mellissa Wellard being cited illegal camping.
Arrest
At 6:21 p.m. on GP Lot, a patrol check led to Michael Wellard’s arrest for criminal trespass. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Friday, Aug. 9
Assault
At 6:33 p.m. in the Coquille area, an assault was reported.
Disorderly Conduct
At 9:42 p.m. on Baxter Street and 3rd Street, a report came in of a disorderly female in the roadway.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Disturbance
At 8:36 a.m. on East 1th Street, a husband and wife were having a verbal disturbance.
At 6:10 p.m. on 10th Street and Collier Street, it was reported that a female with no pants was in the roadway.
NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Saturday, Aug. 10
Theft
At 9:48 a.m. on California Avenue, it was reported that a neighbor is stealing her property. The property was returned and the subject was warned and permanently trespassed.
Disorderly Conduct
At 10:02 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, a third party reported a female passed out in the bushes. Officers contacted the female, who said she was fine. The female was warned for disorderly conduct.
Arrest
At 10:19 a.m. at the end of Ferry Road, it was reported that a male and female were fighting in the woods. Officers responded and contacted both parties. Janet Austin-Lincoln, 39, was wanted out of Coos County Sheriff’s Office. She was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail. Both she and the male subject were warned for trespass.
At 8:43 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male was arrested for DUII with Blood Alcohol Level at .12 percent.
Disturbance
At 4:11 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a 911 report came in of a male and female stalking the caller’s girlfriend. A second 911 call came in reporting that a male subject was harassing her. The male subject was warned for misuse of 911 and permanently trespassed from 7-11.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Criminal Trespass
At 9:09 a.m. on Ohio Avenue, a report came in of a subject trespassing at her residence. Officers responded and contacted the male subject picking blackberries. The subject was warned for trespass.
Public Assist
At 9:48 a.m. on Maryland Avenue and Union Avenue, an officer was flagged down by a female who was lost. The female was given courtesy transportation to her son’s residence.
Welfare Check
At 11:24 a.m. on the 3400 block of Cedar Street, a report came in of a subject laying in the bushes and requested a welfare check. Officers contacted the subject and he was fine and left upon request.
Incomplete Call
At 11:34 a.m. on Connecticut Avenue, an incomplete 911 call came in. Dispatch called them back and it was a pocket dial. Everything is fine.
Harassment
At 2:04 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a call came in reporting a female harassing and stalking her. An officer spoke with the caller on blocking phone numbers and social media profiles.