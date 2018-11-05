COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 2:11 a.m. on North Bayshore Drive at Motel 6, Daniel Fowers, 72, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant after Coos Bay Police officers arrived on scene to trespass Fowers. Fowers’ original charge was on DUII and reckless driving. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:28 p.m. on West Anderson Avenue, Ryan Cawley, 25, was arrested on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant. His original charge included DUII. Cawley was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Theft
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 6:56 p.m. on North Broadway Street at Natural Grocers, shoplifting was reported.
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7:49 p.m. on Newmark Avenue at Walmart, shoplifting was reported.
Suspicious Subject
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 7:01 p.m. on 2nd Avenue at Millicoma Middle School, a suspicious subject was reported.
Threats
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 12:27 a.m. on South Schoneman Street, it was reported that an intoxicated subject was making threats.
Suicidal Subject
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 11:18 a.m. on D Street at the TNT Market, officers responded to a suicidal subject.
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 12:37 p.m. on Clark Street at Bay Area Church, officers responded to a suicidal subject.
Shots Fired
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:24 p.m. on South Morrison Street, shots fired were reported.
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. on Merchant and Jackson, shots fired were reported.
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Welfare Check
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 12:09 a.m. on Sherman and Virginia Avenue, it was reported that a male was punching the side of the building. When officers checked on him, the male was fine and declined any medical.
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. on Channel Street, a neighbor reported a female throwing glass in the roadway. The female called 911 and said she was having an anxiety attack. Officer and medical responded. She was transferred to Bay Area Hospital.
Suspicious Conditions
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:34 a.m. on North Adams Street, a loud flash and bang were reported in the area. The area was checked.
Suicidal Subject
On Sunday, Nov. 4 at 12:36 p.m. on Clark Street, officers responded to a reported suicidal subject at location. The subject was transferred to Bay Area Hospital.