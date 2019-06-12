NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, June 11
Juvenile Problem
At 8:02 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, it was reported that students hurt a dog with air soft gun or BB gun.
COQUILLE POLICE LOG
Monday, June 3
Arrest
At 7:25 a.m. on West Highway 42, Brandy Pembroke was arrested for probation violation after a shoplifting was reported. She was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Thursday, June 6
Arrest
At 1 a.m. on Third Street and Dean Street, David Saxton was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to the Coos County Jail
Friday, June 7
Arrest
At 8:33 p.m. on North Central Boulevard, Roger Setelia was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to Coos County Jail.
Saturday, June 8
Arrest
At 3 p.m. on East Ninth Street, Roger George was arrested for assault 4 domestic and was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Sunday, June 9
Arrest
At 12:08 p.m. on East Eighth Street, Daryl Mason was arrested for domestic harassment and transported to the Coos County Jail.
At 7:18 p.m. on North Cedar Street, Brandon Rhodes was arrested off a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for DUII. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:31 p.m. on Fairview Road and Central Boulevard, bones were found. Turned out to be animal bones.