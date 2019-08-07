{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Tuesday, Aug. 6

Civil Problem

At 12:14 p.m. on Meade Avenue, a 911 call reported a female not returning items to the caller. The caller was warned for misuse of 911. Officers contacted both parties and advised that this is a civil issue.

Harassment

At 12:28 p.m. on Garfield Street, a report was made that while in the lobby a male and female threatened her.

Arrest

At 1:25 p.m. on Maple Leaf Street, Joseph T. Matthews, 49, was arrested of a North Bend Police Department warrant for the original charge of possession of meth. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 4:40 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos Bay Police Department served a valid North Bend Police Department warrant for Robert L. Wilson, 31, of Bandon for unlawful possession of meth and burglary 1.

At 5:17 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Department served a valid North Bend Police Department warrant for Diana M. Johnson, 57, of Eugene for unlawful possession of meth.

At 5:30 p.m. on California Avenue, Springfield Police Department served a valid North Bend Police Department warrant for Lance G. Ingert, 36, of Coos Bay for unlawful possession of meth.

