NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, Sept. 16
Patrol Check
At 8:18 a.m. on Oregon Avenue and Liberty Street, a patrol request was made for ongoing problem with vehicles running a stop sign.
Public Assist
At 8:18 a.m. on California Avenue, an individual came into the lobby of the North Bend Police Department to turn himself in but he is not wanted. He was advised to contact the courts.
You have free articles remaining.
Juvenile Problem
At 12 p.m. on Brussells Street, a caller reported that her 8-year-old son was out of control. Officers talk to juvenile. He calmed down.
Theft
At 12:03 p.m. on Colorado Avenue, theft of garbage was reported. Bags of cans were taken from residence.
At 2:22 p.m. on Clark Street, theft of gas was reported.