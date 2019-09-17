{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Monday, Sept. 16

Patrol Check

At 8:18 a.m. on Oregon Avenue and Liberty Street, a patrol request was made for ongoing problem with vehicles running a stop sign.

Public Assist

At 8:18 a.m. on California Avenue, an individual came into the lobby of the North Bend Police Department to turn himself in but he is not wanted. He was advised to contact the courts.

Juvenile Problem

At 12 p.m. on Brussells Street, a caller reported that her 8-year-old son was out of control. Officers talk to juvenile. He calmed down.

Theft

At 12:03 p.m. on Colorado Avenue, theft of garbage was reported. Bags of cans were taken from residence.

At 2:22 p.m. on Clark Street, theft of gas was reported.

