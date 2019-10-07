NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Oct. 6
Citation
At 8:58 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, David Walden, 64, of Coos Bay was allegedly driving while suspended misdemeanor. The subject was cited in lieu of custody and also warned for no front plate.
Animal Complaint
At 10:56 a.m. on Newmark Street, a fourth party reported bears seen behind the store. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate bears.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Arrest
At 10:53 a.m. on Vermont Avenue, a 911 report was made of a male subject trespassing at location. Officers located subject who was wanted out of Linn County. Benjamin Raul Ramirez, 21, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass 1 and transported to the Coos County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 4
Arrest
At 2:44 a.m. on California Avenue, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant on Anthony Michael Ornelas, 32, on a charge of possession of heroin.
At 1:34 p.m. on California Avenue, the Coos Bay Police Department served a North Bend Police Department warrant on Damon Glick, 48, on a charge of unlawful possession of meth.
Criminal Trespass
At 4:50 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, The Mill Casino-Hotel security reported a female who had been trespassed back on the property and wanted her cited. Maritza Fajardo, 30, was issued a citation for criminal trespass 2 in lieu of transport to Coos County Jail.