NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Arrest
At 1:40 a.m. at Airport Heights Park, Codi Lott, 31, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a DUII, possession of heroin and two counts of reckless endanger of another. The case is referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.
At 4:30 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant on Craig Warren Hyatt, 28, of North Bend for possession of meth.
Welfare Check
You have free articles remaining.
At 7:48 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a man was reported being seen with a trash bag crawling over the railing on the North Bend bridge. Units at the location said it was a bridge worker with a trash bag.
Suspicious Conditions
At 9:43 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a report was made of a subject camping on the sidewalk. An officer searched the area for the subject but was unable to locate and told reported if the subject returned to call. The officer located him later and the subject agreed to move his things.
Recovered Stolen Property
At 10:40 a.m. on California Avenue, Stockton Police Department in California recovered a stolen gun from a North Bend Police Department case.