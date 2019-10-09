{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday, Oct. 8

Arrest

At 1:40 a.m. at Airport Heights Park, Codi Lott, 31, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant for failure to appear on a DUII, possession of heroin and two counts of reckless endanger of another. The case is referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possession of a controlled substance.

At 4:30 p.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant on Craig Warren Hyatt, 28, of North Bend for possession of meth.

Welfare Check

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

At 7:48 a.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a man was reported being seen with a trash bag crawling over the railing on the North Bend bridge. Units at the location said it was a bridge worker with a trash bag.

Suspicious Conditions

At 9:43 a.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a report was made of a subject camping on the sidewalk. An officer searched the area for the subject but was unable to locate and told reported if the subject returned to call. The officer located him later and the subject agreed to move his things.

Recovered Stolen Property

At 10:40 a.m. on California Avenue, Stockton Police Department in California recovered a stolen gun from a North Bend Police Department case.

Get local Crime & Courts news sent to your inbox weekly

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

0
0
0
0
0