COOS BAY POLICE LOG

Saturday, April 20

Disorderly conduct

At 7:38 a.m. on Hull Street, it was reported that a male was knocking on doors and going through trashes. Officers contacted him and advised that he move along.

Urinating in public

At 12:13 p.m. on the 2000 Block of Newmark Avenue, a male was reported urinating on the sidewalk.

Theft

At 11:42 a.m. on Telegraph Drive, it was reported that mail was stolen.

At 12:06 p.m. at Cascade Farm and Outdoor, it was reported that merchandise was stolen.

Arrests

At 1:34 p.m. at the Coos Bay Library, Hector Gonzalez Jr. was arrested for refusing to leave the library and charged with criminal trespass 2 and interfering with police. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

At 1:50 p.m. at the Pacific Empire Motel, Caleb William Burns was arrested on a warrant service and additionally charged with interfering with police. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Criminal trespass

At 7:54 p.m. on South Wall Street, someone attempted to break into a garage.

Person stop

At 9:07 p.m. on Chester Street and Commercial Street in North Bend, a meth pipe was seized for destruction.

