NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Sunday, Aug. 4
Suspicious Conditions
At 7:30 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a male was sleeping in a vehicle, just waiting for church to start.
Arrest
At 7:01 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Daniel Duran, 59, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for probation violation and criminal mischief 2.
Traffic Stop
At 8:38 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, driver warned for going the wrong way on a one way road.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Arrest
At 12:26 a.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, Richard Brown, 67, of Lakeside was cited and released for DUII, warned for unlawful lane change and failure to carry proof of insurance.
Disorderly Conduct
At 7:26 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a male was throwing things into the roadway.
Theft
At 2:36 p.m. on Montana Avenue, a bike was stolen.
Friday, Aug. 2
Arrest
At 3:56 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and Sherman Avenue, Jeffrey Pruden, 56, was arrested for aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.