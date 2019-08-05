{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Sunday, Aug. 4

Suspicious Conditions

At 7:30 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a male was sleeping in a vehicle, just waiting for church to start.

Arrest

At 7:01 p.m. on Tremont Avenue, Daniel Duran, 59, was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail for probation violation and criminal mischief 2.

Traffic Stop

At 8:38 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue and Connecticut Avenue, driver warned for going the wrong way on a one way road.

Saturday, Aug. 3

Arrest

At 12:26 a.m. on Newmark Street and Edgewood Drive, Richard Brown, 67, of Lakeside was cited and released for DUII, warned for unlawful lane change and failure to carry proof of insurance.

Disorderly Conduct

At 7:26 a.m. on Newmark Street and Broadway Avenue, a male was throwing things into the roadway.

Theft

At 2:36 p.m. on Montana Avenue, a bike was stolen.

Friday, Aug. 2

Arrest

At 3:56 p.m. on Vermont Avenue and Sherman Avenue, Jeffrey Pruden, 56, was arrested for aggravated harassment and criminal mischief.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

