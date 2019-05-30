COOS BAY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday, May 23
Code violation
At 2:10 a.m. on the boardwalk, Dafney Todd was cited for violation of municipal code for park/camp hours after she was reported being at the boardwalk after hours.
Arrest
At 3:30 a.m. on North Baxter Street, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office located a wanted subject on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for Joseph Danny Thomas on the original charge of possession of meth. He was arrested by the CCSO.
At 7:36 p.m. on Airport Lane, Jack Lee Duke was arrested by Oregon State Police in Grants Pass on a Coos Bay Police Department warrant for probation violation. The original charge was failure to appear 1.
Suspicious vehicle
At 4:02 a.m. on Schoneman Street and Newmark Avenue, a vehicle was parked with its flashers on.
Suspicious conditions
At 9:05 a.m. in the Coos Bay area, a suspicious picture was seen on social media.
Disorderly conduct
At 12:20 p.m. on North Schoneman Street, a female was reported walking in front of vehicles and refusing to leave the property.
Intoxicated subject
At 5:16 p.m. on Elrod Avenue and Broadway Street, it was reported that a subject was stumbling in the roadway.
Friday, May 24
Suspicious subject
At 7:04 a.m. on Morrison Street and Pacific Avenue, a suspicious subject was seen riding a bike with a large knife or machete.
At 10:53 p.m. on LaClair Street and Thomas Avenue, it was reported that a suspicious female with a mask and machete was seen.
Indecent exposure
At 11:59 a.m. on 5th Street and Anderson Avenue, indecent exposure was reported but not enough for criminal action.
Animal complaint
At 2:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Ocean Boulevard, a dead raccoon was reported.
Arrest
At 3:58 p.m. on Bayshore Drive and Commercial Avenue, a subject was dressed like a gnome standing in the middle of the highway. Brian Joseph Felming was arrested and charged with probation violation and transported to Coos County Jail.