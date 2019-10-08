{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday, Oct. 7

Criminal Trespass

At 6:45 a.m. on Channel Street, a report was made of a subject who took multiple bags of recycling. Officers checked the neighborhood and surrounding areas but were unable to locate.

Driving Complaint

At 8:36 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, someone complained of a driver swerving his vehicle. An officer advised the subject of the complaint who said he swerved for construction sand blasting. The officer advised the man wasn’t intoxicated.

Fraud

At 12:51 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, U.S. Bank reported a suspect cashing a stolen check. Officers responded and contacted the female, who was Roxan Rae Peterson, 46, of Coos Bay. She was charged with forgery 1, theft 1, possession of forge instrument in the first degree, possession of meth, and ID theft. She was transported to Coos County Jail.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com.

