COOS BAY POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept.. 16 at 12:10 a.m. on Bayshore Avenue, Nicholas Duane, 25, was arrested for allegedly stealing a bike. He was arrested on theft 1 and transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 12:24 p.m. on 4th Street, Springfield Police filled a warrant for Coos Bay Police by arresting Kristopher Hyatt, 30, for assault 4. Hyatt was lodged at Lane County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 5:34 p.m. on Central Avenue, Jesse Slossen, 62, was arrested for disorderly conduct 2 and cited in lieu of custody.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 5:38 p.m. on Southwest Boulevard, Dylan Adams, 23, was arrested after a dispute. He was cited and released for harassment and criminal mischief 2.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 8:40 p.m. on Cape Arago Highway, Anna Fishel, 67, was arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit after an attempted traffic stop. Fishel was transported to the Coos County Jail for DUII, the felony of attempting to elude, careless driving, driving while uninsured, driving without a license, and failure to use lights when required.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 11:09 p.m. on Tremont Avenue at The Mill Casino, Jacob Withers, 27, was arrested and transported to Coos County Jail on five Coos Bay Police warrants. Those warrants included probation violation of the original charge of possession of methamphetamine, probation violation of original charge of theft in the 2nd degree, probation violation of original charge of possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass in the 1st degree and theft in the 3rd degree, and probation violation of the original charge for failing to appear in the 1st degree.
Theft
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:49 p.m. on Waite Street, a bike was reported stolen.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 5:36 p.m. on Thompson Road, tools were reported stolen from a construction site.
Suspicious Conditions
On Saturday, Sept. 15 at 3:05 p.m. on the Pre-way, transients were with a blowtorch smoking marijuana and burning papers.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 10:05 a.m. on 4th Street and Curtis, an anonymous report was called in on a person sitting in a Mustang who appeared to be “looking for trouble.”
NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Arrest
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 9:14 a.m. on Tremont Avenue at the Mill Casino, Justin Denny, 26, of Grants Pass was arrested after trying to flee police, speeding as fast as 100 mph. North Bend PD first responded to a complaint from the Mill Casino of a suspicious vehicle with the subject sleeping inside. When officers arrived and contacted the two occupants, one exited the vehicle while the other drove off and eluded police. Officers located the vehicle on Oceanic Road in North Bend, and then the subject. Denny was arrested for reckless endangerment, reckless driving, the felony of eluding police in a vehicle and on foot, hit and run property damage on his way out of the Mill Casino parking lot, driving uninsured and driving while suspended. Denny was transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:32 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Gregory Nidever, 48, was arrested off two NBPD warrants and one Coos County Sheriff’s Office warrant, which included theft 2. Nidever was transported to Coos County Jail.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7:40 p.m. on Newmark Street, Dylan Heath, 21, was arrested after taking items from Big Lots. He was transported to Coos County Jail on additional warrants, which included animal abuse 1.
Accident
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 2:36 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, it was reported that a bicyclist hadn’t yielded at the intersection and hit her truck, which damaged her mirror.
Child Neglect
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 4:13 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, it was reported that two small children were alone in a vehicle in the Pony Village Mall parking lot. An officer responded and contacted the father, who said the kids didn’t want to get out. He was warned next time he would be referred to DHS.
Misuse of 9-1-1
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 6:46 a.m. on Ash Street, a male juvenile was warned of misuse after playing with the phone and calling 911. This was the second occurrence.
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 12:24 p.m. on Marion Avenue and 11th Street, the mother of a juvenile was contacted again about the misuse of 911 and was instructed to bring the juvenile into the station to speak with an officer regarding the seriousness of the offense and proper use of 911.
Disorderly Conduct
On Sunday, Sept. 16 at 7:01 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Connecticut, an intoxicated male was reported screaming and cursing outside of the library. Officers responded and the subject advised he was yelling at the Chevron employees. He was warned of the complaint.