NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Wednesday, July 31
Criminal Trespass
At 7:55 p.m. on Newmark Street, Jed Parks, 59, was cited in lieu of custody for criminal trespass 1. Several other transients left upon request.
Disturbance
At 10:38 p.m. on 12th Street and Everett Avenue, a 911 report came in of a male and female screaming. Officers responded and found that subjects were yelling because other subjects in a vehicle threw firecrackers at them.
Suspicious Conditions
At 10:54 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, an officer was flagged down for a shoplifter. The suspect was transported home and trespassed from Safeway.
Tuesday, July 30
Arrest
At 1:12 p.m. on California Avenue, the Department of Corrections served a North Bend Police Department warrant to Elizabeth Rachel, 33, of Coos Bay on the original charge of resisting arrest and giving false information to peace officer.
At 1:34 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, John Walters, 58, was arrested after reportedly shoplifting at Safeway. He was charged with theft 3 and issued a permanent trespass from Safeway.