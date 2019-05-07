{{featured_button_text}}

COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday, May 5

Arrest

On 240 West Highway 42, Jordan Siemer was arrested after an incident of exposure. He was transported to Coos County Jail.

Saturday, May 4

Elude

On 1900 Woodland Drive, a driver eluded an officer as a result of an attempted traffic stop.

Odor investigation

On Shelley Road, a strange smell in an apartment was reported.

Arrest

On West 1st Street, Brian Jay Moore was arrested as a result of trying to start fights with customers while being intoxicated. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.

Friday, May 3

Fire

On East 11th Street, there was possible rekindle of a structure fire at location.

Noise complaint

On West Central Boulevard, loud construction noise occurring in the county was complained about.

Arrest

On West 4th Street, Melanie Holmes was arrested as a result of suspicious conditions after a burglary was called in. She was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.

