COQUILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, May 5
Arrest
On 240 West Highway 42, Jordan Siemer was arrested after an incident of exposure. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
Saturday, May 4
Elude
On 1900 Woodland Drive, a driver eluded an officer as a result of an attempted traffic stop.
Odor investigation
On Shelley Road, a strange smell in an apartment was reported.
Arrest
On West 1st Street, Brian Jay Moore was arrested as a result of trying to start fights with customers while being intoxicated. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Friday, May 3
Fire
On East 11th Street, there was possible rekindle of a structure fire at location.
Noise complaint
On West Central Boulevard, loud construction noise occurring in the county was complained about.
Arrest
On West 4th Street, Melanie Holmes was arrested as a result of suspicious conditions after a burglary was called in. She was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail.