NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Suspicious Conditions
At 9 a.m. on Maple Street and Connecticut Avenue, a teen was seen riding a skateboard with a machete. An officer contacted the subject who says he was transporting it to a friend’s house where he will leave it.
Arrest
At 2:31 p.m. on McPherson Avenue, an officer observed a subject swinging a large piece of metal resembling a machete. The subject refused to stop. Mark Dixon, 31, of North Bend was arrested and charged with interfering with police. Dixon was transported to Coos County Jail.
At 9:34 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, Richard Kellison, 54, of Lakeside was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on the charge of probation violation. He was referred to the District Attorney’s Office for possession of methamphetamine.
Accident
At 4:55 p.m. on Ferguson Avenue, two vehicles crashed into a residence. North Bend Police assisted in taking the crash report for Coos Bay Police.