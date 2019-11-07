NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Theft
At 9:30 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, it was reported that tools were stolen from the back of a pickup truck.
At 9:52 a.m. on Grant Street, an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle was reported, as well as theft of makeup and a Halloween costume.
At 9:55 a.m. on Inland Drive, it was reported that plates were switched on the back of a vehicle. The stolen Kansas plate was recovered.
Arrest
At 11:07 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant for the arrest of Amber Swenson, 37, of Coquille. She was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.
Criminal Trespass
At 5:11 p.m. on Hamilton Drive, a 911 report was made of a woman attempting to steal a dog ramp. An officer contacted her and warned her for trespass.