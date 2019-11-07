{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Theft

At 9:30 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, it was reported that tools were stolen from the back of a pickup truck.

At 9:52 a.m. on Grant Street, an unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle was reported, as well as theft of makeup and a Halloween costume.

At 9:55 a.m. on Inland Drive, it was reported that plates were switched on the back of a vehicle. The stolen Kansas plate was recovered.

Arrest

At 11:07 a.m. on California Avenue, Coos Bay Police served a North Bend Police warrant for the arrest of Amber Swenson, 37, of Coquille. She was arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct.

Criminal Trespass

At 5:11 p.m. on Hamilton Drive, a 911 report was made of a woman attempting to steal a dog ramp. An officer contacted her and warned her for trespass.

Reporter Jillian Ward can be reached at 541-269-1222, ext. 235, or by email at jillian.ward@theworldlink.com. Follow her on Twitter: @JE_Wardwriter.

