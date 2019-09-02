NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Sunday, Sept. 1
DUII
At 1:06 a.m. on Union Avenue and Montana Avenue, Elizabeth Robertson, 41, of North Bend was cited and released for DUII. Her blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent and she was also warned for defective lighting and improper left turn.
Arrest
At 4:56 a.m. on California Avenue, a subject came into the North Bend Police Department requesting assistance in getting to Bay Area Hospital. Assistance was rendered. NBPD later served a valid Oregon State Parole Board warrant for Miles Levi Kneass, 29, of Albany for the original charge of burglary. He was transported to Coos County Jail.
Welfare Check
At 10:15 a.m. at the McCullough Bridge, it was reported that a person was curled up on a corner south of the McCullough Bridge. An officer contacted the subject who advised shew as fine and just sleeping.
Criminal Trespass
At 5:09 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, a male suspect in restaurants was brushing by women customers. Officers responded and the subject was issued permanent trespass.