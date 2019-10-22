NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Monday, Oct. 21
Arrest
At 7:43 a.m. on Broadway Avenue, Chandler Pruett, 19, from North Bend was charged with criminal trespass 2 and transported to the Coos County Jail after a complaint of trespass was made and the suspect allegedly tried to flee on foot.
At 5:24 p.m. on Maine Avenue, the Hillcrest principal reported a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. An officer responded and contacted the occupants, confirming that it was a stolen vehicle out of Eugene. Thomas Steven Evernden, 34, from Eugene was arrested on charges of possession of meth, criminal trespass 2, and false information.
At 6:47 p.m. on Monroe Avenue, Jessica Howell, 35, was arrested and transported to Bay Area Hospital on a mental hold and signed by Coos Health and Wellness.
Criminal Trespass
At 8:28 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, security from the Mill Casino and Hotel reported that they were holding a suspect at dispatch who had already been permanently trespassed. Officers cited her with criminal trespass and released her in lieu of custody.
Accident
At 11:35 a.m. on Oak Street, a driver reported that he hit a cable and it was down across the road. Another report was made by someone who witnessed it. An officer closed Oak Street and Charter fixed the line.
Theft
At 3 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a manager from Safeway reported a theft. An office took the report and reviewed cameras. The cost of all taken would be in the theft 2 range.