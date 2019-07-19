NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Thursday, July 18
Found Property
At 10:41 a.m. on Waite Street across from Kingdom Hall, syringes were found and seized by officer for destruction.
Warrant Service
At 11:11 a.m. on California Avenue, Roseburg Police served a valid North Bend Police Department warrant for Nicholas Giordano, 32, for theft, forgery 2, possession of forged instrument 2, attempt to commit class A misdemeanor, interfering with a peace office, and theft 2.
Arrest
At 12:35 p.m. on California Avenue, Isaiah J. Green, 28, was arrested for DUII.