NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Public Assist

At 8:14 a.m. on California Avenue, a subject in the lobby tried turning himself in as he thought he may be wanted. The subject was currently not wanted.

Suspicious Conditions

At 11:42 a.m. on Union Avenue, a 911 report was made of a subject going through a neighbor’s apartment. Officers responded. The subject had permission to be there.

Theft

At 12:50 p.m. on Tower Street, theft of plastic bench from property was reported.

Arrest

At 1:28 p.m. on Newmark Street and Chester Street, Dustin Evanow was arrested for contempt of court – child support.

Suspicious Subject

At 4:05 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a subject was just lying on the sidewalk. No crime.

