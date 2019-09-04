NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Public Assist
At 8:14 a.m. on California Avenue, a subject in the lobby tried turning himself in as he thought he may be wanted. The subject was currently not wanted.
Suspicious Conditions
At 11:42 a.m. on Union Avenue, a 911 report was made of a subject going through a neighbor’s apartment. Officers responded. The subject had permission to be there.
Theft
At 12:50 p.m. on Tower Street, theft of plastic bench from property was reported.
Arrest
At 1:28 p.m. on Newmark Street and Chester Street, Dustin Evanow was arrested for contempt of court – child support.
Suspicious Subject
At 4:05 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, it was reported that a subject was just lying on the sidewalk. No crime.