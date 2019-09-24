NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, Sept. 23
Arrest
At 5:12 a.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, James Fitzpatrick, 44, of North Bend was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on a North Bend Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
You have free articles remaining.
Criminal Trespass
At 9:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report came in from Recycle Games about a transient sleeping in the courtyard and requested they be trespassed. The suspect was informed of trespass.
Accident
At 5 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a witness reported a hit and run that occurred near location. Officers located the suspect and victim vehicle.