NORTH BEND POLICE LOG

Monday, Sept. 23

Arrest

At 5:12 a.m. on Union Avenue and California Avenue, James Fitzpatrick, 44, of North Bend was arrested and taken to the Coos County Jail on a North Bend Police Department warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of methamphetamine.

Criminal Trespass

At 9:23 a.m. on Sherman Avenue, a report came in from Recycle Games about a transient sleeping in the courtyard and requested they be trespassed. The suspect was informed of trespass.

Accident

At 5 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a witness reported a hit and run that occurred near location. Officers located the suspect and victim vehicle.

