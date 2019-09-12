{{featured_button_text}}

NORTH BEND POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Traffic Stop

At 7:20 a.m. on Sherman Avenue and Bayview Avenue, a driver was pulled over for failure to stop for bus safety lights.

At 7:42 a.m. on Broadway Court and Broadway Avenue, a driver was warned for failure to stop for school bus lights.

Burglary

At 1:12 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue, a burglary was report along with the theft of several items.

Disturbance

At 3:46 p.m. on Colorado Avenue and Union Avenue, a 911 call reported a male subject yelling at a female. An officer checked the area but was unable to locate.

