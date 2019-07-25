NORTH BEND POLICE LOG
Monday, July 22
Assault
At 12:13 p.m. on 16th Street, officers responded to separate locations and contacted the victim and suspect before arresting Robert Lawrence, 57, of Coos Bay on a charge of domestic assault 3. He was transported to the Coos County Jail.
Disorderly Conduct
At 5:02 p.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report came in of a subject running into traffic and dropping his marijuana. The subject left the area.
Tuesday, July 23
Juvenile Problem
At 1:34 a.m. on Maple Street, an office warned a juvenile for curfew violation.
Mental Subject
At 9:52 a.m. on Sheridan Avenue, a report of a disorderly male outside of location came in. Officers responded, assisted by Coos Health and Wellness and Coos Bay Police. The subject was taken into custody and transported to Bay Area Hospital for evaluation.
Warrant Service
At 10:42 a.m. on California Avenue, Lane County Sheriff’s Office served a North Bend Police Department warrant to Alfredo Garcia-Gomez for the original charge of DUII and reckless driving.
At 11:21 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, an officer served a North Bend Police Department warrant to Aaron Curtis Lott, 30, of North Bend for the original charge of unlawful possession of meth. He was released in lieu of custody.
Suspicious Conditions
At 12:21 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report of a female screaming in a vehicle was received. It was unknown if it was an emergency or not. There was a time delay of eight minutes at time of call.
Disorderly Conduct
At 12:42 p.m. on Sherman Avenue, a male transient with a dog was yelling at people outside location. Officers responded and warned the subject for disorderly conduct and he agreed to move on.
Welfare Check
At 1:53 p.m. on Virginia Avenue, reports came in of a male subject acting erratic, eating and throwing dirt, walking into traffic, and attempting to shoplift. Officers responded and contacted the subject, warned him for disorderly conduct and reminded him of permanent trespass from Safeway.
Wednesday, July 24
Harassment
At 8:32 a.m. on Virginia Avenue, a report came in from a woman who said that her boyfriend was punched by an unknown subject at 7-11. The incident reportedly happened the day before.
Criminal Trespass
At 10:10 a.m. on Tremont Avenue, Mill Casino and Hotel security reported preventing a trespassed subject onto the property. Casey Rick Mathers, 33, from Coos Bay was charged with criminal trespass but released in lieu of custody.
Welfare Check
At 1:25 p.m. on the McCullough Bridge, a younger male was on the bridge. Officers responded with Oregon State Police. The subject was released into parent custody.
Arrest
At 8:27 p.m. on Broadway Avenue, Rebecca Hagquist, 33, was taken into custody and transported to the Coos County Jail on a Washington County warrant for failure to appear on original charge of attempting to possess heroin and endangering welfare of a minor. She was also trespassed from all E.L. Edwards properties.