POWERS — Authorities responded to reports of a vehicle fire on Memorial Day.
The vehicle fire was declared the work of arson and, according to Powers Police Chief Kevin Macho, this is the second vehicle that was reported on fire in the same area over the past few weeks.
In partnership with the Oregon State Police Arson Agency, the Powers Police Department and personnel from the Powers Fire Department are looking into what led to the fire and finding those involved. The fire has been ruled as arson, said Macho.
“Right now it’s very early so there is not a lot of specific information that can be given out, but what we do know is we’ve had two fires of the same type in the same area,” said Macho. “So, obviously it’s suspicious and obviously we’re concerned.”
The vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters from the Powers Fire Department arrived on scene to the 100 block of East Birch Street along with officers at approximately 3:53 a.m. on Monday, May 25. According to a press release from the Powers Police Department, firefighters were able to extinguish the fire with no injuries sustained and no damage to nearby residences.
In April, an arson investigation led police to arrest 36-year-old Cameron W. Nightingale after authorities learned of his involvement in a house fire on the 400 block of First Avenue, as well as his connection to several other crimes.
As of now, officials do not believe Nightingale was involved in the vehicle fires, but as the investigation is still ongoing, all possibilities remain open, said Macho.
